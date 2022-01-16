ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Sherfield scores 21 to help Nevada beat Taylor, Air Force

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Grant Sherfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Warren Washington had 12 points and nine rebounds and Nevada beat Air Force 75-68 on Saturday.

Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker scored 11 points apiece. Baker also grabbed 10 rebounds for Nevada (8-6, 2-1 Mountain West).

Ethan Taylor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — the first triple-double in program history — for Air Force (8-6, 1-2). AJ Walker scored 16 points and Nikc Jackson added 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NBA at 75: Wilkins soared in 1980s, often felt unappreciated

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, the “Human Highlight Film,” played his college basketball at Georgia and is best known from his NBA days as the biggest star that the Atlanta Hawks ever had. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, Wilkins talks about what it was like to be part of the league during the transformative decade that was the 1980s, and how the city of Atlanta has become his home.)
NBA
The Associated Press

Number of early NFL draft entrants hits nine-year low at 73

The NFL announced Friday that 73 underclassmen have been granted special eligibility for the draft, the fewest in the last nine years. All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean was one of four players from national champion Georgia on the list, along with receiver George Pickens, safety Lewis Cine and defensive lineman Travon Walker.
NFL
The Associated Press

Certis Biologicals Names Dr. Holly Davis Field Development Manager in Southern Central USA

Certis Biologicals has added experienced entomologist and extension specialist Dr. Holly Davis to its team of field development managers, who work across the country to manage field trial programs for the company’s leading portfolio of bio-based crop protection solutions, provide technical assistance to sales channels and interface with the agricultural research community.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Nevada State
Colorado Springs, CO
College Basketball
State
Washington State
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Colorado Springs, CO
Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1920 — The New York Yankees announce they will be the first team to wear uniform numbers, according to the player’s position in batting order. 1960 — Paul Pender beats Sugar Ray Robinson in a 15-round split decision to capture the world middleweight boxing title. 1962 —...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy