ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

No. 6 Arizona runs away from Utah 82-64, Tubelis scores 32

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ll1N_0dn17DN800
1 of 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis soared in for a one-handed slam, looked to the crowd and flashed his biceps. Next trip down, same thing.

On a night when Arizona struggled from the perimeter, Tubelis and the Wildcats showed some flex on the inside.

Tubelis scored 32 points, Christian Koloko added 16 points, and No. 6 Arizona dominated Utah inside for an 82-64 win on Saturday night.

“We’re (the bigs) are always looking for each other, but it depends on how the other team is defending us,” Tubelis said. “The way they were guarding us, we had some open. It’s not that hard. It’s simple, really.”

Arizona’s offense was a bit off-kilter early with point guard Kerr Kriisa out after he was hurt “horsing around” with some teammates during the pregame meal.

The Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) struggled with turnovers early and shooting from the perimeter all night, going 3 for 18 from the 3-point arc. But they made up for it by pounding it inside.

Working a high-low post game much of the night, Arizona outscored Utah 56-28 in the paint, including 12 points during a 21-0 run that turned a close game into a blowout.

“I really did challenge those big guys,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I’ve coached this offense a lot of years and you’ve got to fight to get those high-lows. If you don’t fight, they’re not going to happen. You don’t just get those out of thin air.”

Utah arrived in the desert already at a disadvantage inside with 7-foot junior Branden Carlson missing his second straight game with appendicitis.

The Utes (8-9, 1-6) were effective at slowing the Wildcats well into the second half, allowing them to hang around. The physical pounding of Arizona’s big men took a toll and Utah struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 20 times.

Both Gach scored 12 points to lead Utah, which has lost five straight.

“They just wore us down, specifically in the paint with their 4s and their 5s and their physicality,” Utah coach Craig Smith said.

Arizona has struggled with turnovers at times with Kriisa in the lineup and the guard’s absence seemed to exacerbate it early against a Utah team that was able to slow the pace.

The Wildcats threw several wild passes early, including a couple that sailed into the crowd, and had 10 turnovers by halftime. Arizona also struggled to hit shots early, missing numerous open looks in half-court sets — 1 for 11 from 3 — as Utah controlled the tempo.

“They kind of surprised us with some rotation,” Lloyd said.

Tubelis had no trouble hitting shots. The Lithuanian big man repeatedly got to the basket on free drives for dunks or quick shots underneath. He had 16 points by halftime and Arizona finally found an offensive groove late, using a 12-4 run to go up 34-31 at halftime.

He kept dealing in the second half, with free runs for a couple of early dunks and scoring three straight baskets during the 21-0 run that put Arizona up 67-45.

Tubelis finished 14 of 24 from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.

“We just didn’t have an answer for Tubelis,” Smith said.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes were able to grind down the game to the pace they wanted early, but wore down against Arizona’s size inside.

Arizona: The Wildcats showed off their versatility, winning in a rout despite struggling to get perimeter shots to fall.

STOPPING MATHURIN

Utah was effective at making it a tough night for Arizona leading scorer Bennedict Mathurin.

Led by Marco Anthony, the Utes heled the sophomore guard to 11 points — seven below his average — on 4-of-11 shooting.

The problem: they sometimes forgot about Arizona’s other players.

“He still had an impact on the game because a few times we got caught on screen/roll defense where we were so concerned with Mathurin that we weren’t in the right spot with the help side, so it ended up being a dunk or an and-one,” Smith said.

KRIISA’S INJURY

Lloyd didn’t provide specifics on Kriisa’s injury, but said he expects him to be back for next week’s games.

“We had some guys horsing around at pregame meal and he got hurt,” Lloyd said. “I know it sounds crazy, but that’s what happened.”

Utah: At Arizona State on Monday.

Arizona: At Stanford on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
Arizona College Basketball
State
Utah State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
On3.com

Former Oklahoma defensive back announces transfer portal decision

Another former Oklahoma player is heading to Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley. Latrell McCutchin, who played cornerback for Oklahoma this past season, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Riley and USC on Wednesday. He’s the second cornerback transfer the Trojans picked up Wednesday after former Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon committed.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Pac 12
reviewjournal.com

Want to get away from it all? Arizona’s Kofa park is the place.

If you feel the need for a very remote getaway, then the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge might be a good bet. Located pretty much on the road to nowhere — between the Arizona towns of Quartzsite and Yuma — it is a wonderful destination for hiking, camping, wildlife watching and photography, as 80 percent of the park is designated as wilderness.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona basketball crushes Stanford; Tubelis leaves with injury

PALO ALTO, Calif. — As productive as Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko have been inside for Arizona this season, the Wildcats proved again Thursday they have many different ways to win. Tubelis went out with a left ankle injury early in the Wildcats’ 85-57 win over Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Thursday, while Koloko struggled with fouls and turnovers, but the Wildcats managed just fine with a heavy dose of small-ball plus big contributions off the bench...
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy