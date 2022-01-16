ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Former UK basketball coach Joe B. Hall passes away at 93

wdrb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZICH | Joe B. Hall proved you can become a legend...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
troublesomecreektimes.com

Joe B. Hall, legendary UK coach, dies at age 93

Former University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach Joe B, Hall passed away Saturday morning. He was 93. The legendary coach replaced late Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp and led the Wildcats to a...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolph Rupp
Person
Joe B. Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy