Former UK basketball coach Joe B. Hall passes away at 93

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A leak in the roof at the KFC Yum! Center delayed the start of the University of Louisville men’s basketball game against Boston College Wednesday evening. Team managers detected the leak around 6 p.m., about an hour before tip-off. Eric Granger, General Manager of the...
The Aztecs’ men’s basketball team last played on January 8th due to Covid-19-related health and safety protocol issues. Brian Dutcher met with the media to discuss how the team has dealt with the start and stop nature of this season.
LEXINGTON – Control of the Southeastern Conference title race is not the only thing at stake when No. 2 Auburn hosts No. 12 Kentucky basketball Saturday.
Kentucky needs Quadrant 1 wins to mount a case for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn needs a signature win to...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear paid tribute to a legendary University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach. The Governor declared the day as “Joe B. Hall Day” across the Commonwealth by signing a proclamation. In his tweet, Governor Beshear said “There’s no question that...
Lusia Harris, a three-time national champion at Delta State, Olympian, and trailblazer in women’s basketball history, passed away at age 66. According to ESPN, a cause of death was not given by her family. Harris was the first Black woman inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in...
Boys basketball
Yianni Baribeau, Killingly: Junior forward collected 29 points and 19 rebounds but Killingly (6-3) fell short against Stonington, 61-56.
Wrestling
Ian Cathell, Killingly: Sophomore earned a pin in just...
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
Comments / 0