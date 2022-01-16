Bertuzzi, Nedeljkovic lead Red Wings past Sabres 4-0
DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots for his fourth career shutout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 to snap a four-game losing streak.
Rookie Lucas Raymond had his first goal since Dec. 1, and Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen also scored for Detroit which was 0-2-2 during its skid and won for just the second time in eight games. Dylan Larkin had two assists. Aaron Dell had 35 saves for the Sabres, who are 0-3 against the Red Wings this season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0