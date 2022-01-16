ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertuzzi, Nedeljkovic lead Red Wings past Sabres 4-0

By DANA GAURUDER Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots for his fourth career shutout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Rookie Lucas Raymond had his first goal since Dec. 1, and Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen also scored for Detroit which was 0-2-2 during its skid and won for just the second time in eight games. Dylan Larkin had two assists. Aaron Dell had 35 saves for the Sabres, who are 0-3 against the Red Wings this season.

