Power & Politics: Teachers demand additional COVID-19 protections; more police reforms coming?

Dr. Manisha Juthan, the state's public health commissioner, joins John Craven to discuss teachers in Connecticut and their demands for more COVID-19 protections.

Also, a Police Accountability Task Force is out with nearly two dozen recommendations. The group's chair Daryl McGraw joins the show.

And day care - just like schools, they're struggling to keep classes open. But they insist they're safe, even as more and more staff call out sick with COVID-19.