How to order Girl Scout Cookies on DoorDash

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Girl Scout Cookie season is officially upon us. The Girls Scouts aren’t just adding two new cookies in the lineup, they’re also giving you the option of on-demand delivery.

As part of a new partnership, Girl Scout Cookies will be available for delivery on DoorDash, the pair announced Tuesday. Girl Scouts of the USA says you’ll be able to order cookies for delivery or pickup at a nearby booth. Local Girl Scouts will then track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more.

Customers in select areas will be able to order their cookies for pickup or delivery via the DoorDash app or online starting in January. The service is expected to expand to more locations in February. All proceeds will benefit local troops and councils.

Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicks off with two new cookies

To find out if Girl Scout Cookies are available for delivery near you, search “Girl Scouts” in the DoorDash app or online. If you can’t order yet, Girl Scouts of the USA recommends checking back next month to find a troop near you.

In addition to ordering through DoorDash, cookies can also be purchased from a registered Girl Scout by texting COOKIES to 59618. You can also enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online beginning Feb. 18 to find a booth nearest to you.

‘Meth-rrito’: TSA releases top 10 list of ‘most unusual items’ found in passengers’ bags

Earlier this year, Girl Scouts announced two new cookies will be available this season: Adventurefuls and Toast-Yays. Adventurefuls are described as, “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top,” and Toast-Yays are, “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”

