Local fans cheer on Patriots in AFC Wild Card game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots are taking on the Buffalo Bills for Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game.

22News stopped by Christopher’s Tavern in Springfield where fans are hoping the Patriots have what it takes to keep their season alive.

“We loaded up on a lot of extra wings and bleu cheese, that’s for sure,” said Liam Driscoll, who works behind the bar at Christopher’s Tavern. “Gotta make sure that’s ready. All the nachos you can think of, pizza all that good stuff.”

Driscoll said nights like these can be good for business but if you can tell by his gear, he’s a bit of a Pats fan himself.

“I can’t not wear it on game day. I get too anxious if I don’t,” said Driscoll. “It’s high. I mean it’s playoffs so it has to be. I get jittery but I’m excited. It’s going to be a fun game.”

However, don’t let Rob from Wilbraham’s Seahawks hat fool you… he’s a Patriots fans. In fact, each place he’s lived he’s decided to adopt their team. And that’s why this reformed Bills fan is actually cheering for the team from Foxboro.

“I think the Patriots are going to win. I think Mac Jones is going to carry us through,” said Rob Auster Wilbraham.

Win or lose fans were glad that they weren’t out in the stands and they were actually inside Christopher’s Tavern enjoying the warmth.

“I think everyone’s fingers are going to be numb and no one is going to be able to hold the ball so it’s going to be about who can tackle who the hardest to get the ball,” said Auster.

If the Patriots do defeat their division rivals Saturday night, they’ll then head off to the AFC playoff game next week.

