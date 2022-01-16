ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Moriah Plath's Fans Think Her New Song Confirms Split from Max Kallschmidt

By Kelly Wynne
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoriah Plath missed herself. The Welcome to Plathville star, 19, released her first single titled "Missed Myself" on Saturday, and some fans think its lyrical content may have confirmed her rumored split from boyfriend Max Kallschmidt. The song immediately caught the attention of Plath's followers with lyrics such as,...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Had Her Baby Based on Her Literal Nails

In case you haven't been paying attention to Kylie Jenner TikTok™, the internet is completely convinced that Kylie secretly had her baby and is hiding it from everyone. Which, considering that she one successfully hid an entire pregnancy from fans, is certainly possible. And most recently, people are looking to Kylie's manicure as proof that she just welcomed her second child. As forever iconic fan account @kravis4ever points out, Kylie has short nails—and last time she had short nails she'd just welcomed her daughter Stormi (obviously, short nails make it easier to do bb things like diaper changing, etc).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Christmas#Ga
d1softballnews.com

The Weeknd confirmed her relationship with Angelina Jolie on her new album

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. But let’s continue, in Starry Eyes, enriches the story with details. In the song, The Weeknd says: “I only met you in my dreams before, when I was young and alone in the world, you were there when I needed someone to call my girl and now you’re my reality and I wanna feel you close”. Here, it seems clear he is referring not only to their age difference, but also to the fact that the actress was one of his idols when he was little and that now, by being together, she has achieved her celebrity crush. Also in this song he adds: «You weren’t touched by a man in so long ’cause the last time it was way too strong. Let me be there, let me be there for your heart “. Again, there seems to be no doubt that it is Jolie. The actress, after the bad divorce from Brad Pitt, hasn’t been seen with another man again except for a very brief flirtation with a real estate agent in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Denise Van Outen confirms split from fiancé Eddie Boxshall with heartbreaking post

Denise Van Outen broke the sad news on Friday night that she has split from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall. The 47-year-old and Eddie, who appear on Celebrity Gogglebox, were together for seven years before Denise confirmed that she made the "difficult decision" to end their relationship in a heartbreaking Instagram post alongside a black-and-white photo of her walking on the beach with her two dogs.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Pardison Fontaine Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Breakup, Abuse Rumors

Pardison Fontaine took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address rumors that he and girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion broke up following abuse allegations. “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody (At least not in that way),” Fontaine wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run. But y’all gettin too crazy. Ain’t give n***as a story so they made one. We really been on it double time.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Isabel May makes surprising confession about her appearance in 1883

Isabel May is adding to her legions of loyal fans by portraying Elsa Dutton, the headstrong daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's characters in the hit show 1883 and she's determined to do it properly!. The actress looks a far cry from her off-screen self in the Yellowstone spin-off...
CELEBRITIES
People

Steve Harvey's Cutest Family Photos

Everybody in! Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie were all smiles with their seven kids – Brandi, Karli and her husband Ben, Morgan and her husband Kareem, Broderick, Jason and his wife Amanda, Lori and Wynton – plus Marjorie's parents and four of their grandbabies, for a group shot during a tropical trip in 2017.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Deadline

Chris Daughtry Stepdaughter Hannah Cause Of Death Revealed By Family – Update

UPDATE: Hannah Price, daughter of rock musician Chris Daughtry, died by suicide, her family said in a statement reported by People magazine. Price, 25, was under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee. the family said. “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021,” the statement read. “Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.” Price struggled with mental illness “from a young age,” and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years. “As...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy