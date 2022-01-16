Seven Springs Opens Faster, High-Capacity Chairlift

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
As Winter Storm System Moves In, Pittsburghers Pack Grocery Stores For Last-Minute Items
By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents across the region headed out on Saturday to load up on groceries and salt ahead of the snowstorm. Kuhn’s Market in the Banksville section of the city was packed with shoppers, with some describing it as a “zoo.” “People are looking for the same things: bread and milk,” Brookline resident Alex Jordan said. Some shoppers told KDKA-TV that lines were much longer than usual to check out, even at the deli. “It was a good 25 minutes,” Carol Bell said, a Beechview resident. “Everybody hears snow in Pittsburgh and they...
cbslocal.com
Seven Springs Prepares For Weekend With Snow
After a winter that has seen little snow, Seven Springs is getting ready for a weekend of snowy slopes. Seven Springs' Alex Moser spoke with KDKA's John Shumway on KDKA Morning News!
Why this Seven Springs clip grabbed the attention of approximately 1 million people
Seven Springs Mountain Resort is going viral. On Thursday, the resort's Twitter page tweeted one of their regular snow report videos discussing the condition on the slopes. But the background of the shot is what caught the attention of more than 1 million people. As Abbey Way discusses the snow,...
Seven Springs daily snow report with stumbling skier goes viral
Daily snow reports posted by ski resorts often can be boring, simply listing the amount of fresh snow, ski conditions, temperatures and the number of open slopes. A report posted Thursday by Seven Springs’ narrator Abbey Way via Twitter hit it big, garnering attention across the country with a slipping, stumbling skier in the background barely able to navigate snow-covered steps at the Somerset County resort.
Friends Salt, Shovel Ramp To Hot Metal Bridge To Help Woman In Wheelchair
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shovels scraped and chipped away at chunks of ice on the pedestrian ramp of the Hot Metal Bridge on Thursday night. A woman who uses a power wheelchair wasn’t able to navigate the stick ramp to get to a class in the city — so her friends took it upon themselves to shovel the ramp and put down their own salt. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “We’ve called the city several times. On Wednesday, the people she walks to school with had to push her up the ramps and across the bridge for her to get to school safely,” Quinne Johnson said. “She told us about it today, and we all showed up with shovels and salt to make sure she could get to school like the rest of us,” Johnson added. A group of about a dozen friends in all showed up help out.
cbslocal.com
Pittsburgh Weather: Everything You Need To Know About Sunday’s Winter Storm System
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What could potentially be the biggest snow event of the year is heading our way. While the system is two days out and there’s plenty of time for information to change, current data shows it’s pretty likely Pittsburgh will see at least 5 inches of snow.
Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
Centre Daily
Slow moving, 294-ton super load is making its way through PA, route includes Centre County
A “super load,” weighing in at almost 300 tons, is making its way through Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced. The 213-foot-long, 294 ton super load began its 400-mile journey from West Milton, New York to Wampum on Wednesday. Its trek includes I-80 west through Clinton County and Centre County and into Clearfield County.
Youngstown man plows neighborhood driveways for free
He said he was bored in the house and figured, "Why not?"
‘We Are Disgusted’: 40,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Vail Resorts Hire More Workers And Offer Better Pay
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Vail Resorts to pay its employees better — and deliver the value season pass holders deserve. Vail resorts offers the Epic Ski Pass, which includes ski areas in Colorado and across the country. (credit: CBS) A skier in Washington state started the petition. He claims that hundreds of unfilled jobs are hurting the ski experience at many resorts — and employees don’t get paid enough to make ends meet. “As Stevens Pass [in Washington] skiers, snowboarders, and customers who purchased Vail Resorts ‘Epic Pass,’ we are disgusted with the...
wtae.com
Snow will continue into the night, will be heavy at times
Snow will continue into the night and overnight. We will get a brief break from the snow in areas from Pittsburgh south. A slot of dry air will give a brief break from the snow for a couple of hours around 9 to 10 p.m. Watch the latest forecast from...
Stormtracker 16 winter storm update
MOOSIC, Pa. — Here's the very latest on the storm that is expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain to northeastern and central Pennsylvania beginning Sunday night.
wtae.com
Updated snow total projections for western Pennsylvania Sunday into Monday
PITTSBURGH — Significant snowfall is projected with a winter storm expected to hit western Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch the latest forecast. Snow total projections. Most of the western Pennsylvania area will see between 6 to 12 inches of snow. Mixing of freezing rain...
Hardware Stores Without Shovels And Salt After Flurry Of Customers
GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) – Monday was not a good day to break your snow shovel or run out of rock salt. Many stores were so slammed with customers over the weekend all the winter essentials are either sold out or in very limited supply. “I wanted a shovel. But I guess they don’t have any,” said Trevor Morrow from the South Hills. Like several other customers, when Morrow came to the Ace Hardware on Greentree Road, he was greeted by sold-out signs, informing shoppers there were no snow blowers, snow shovels, power shovels, sleds, rock salt or propane. “It’s really...
Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6-8 inches of snow expected to hit Western Pa. starting Sunday
The couple of inches of snow that hit the Pittsburgh region last week was minor compared to what is likely headed our way this weekend. As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Moon was predicting heavy snow will begin falling in Southwestern Pennsylvania sometime Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Izzy incoming, wind chills in the negatives
PITTSBURGH — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday. Expect impactful snowfall across the region during the second half of today through Monday. Snowy roads, icy conditions, and reduced visibility are possible. Limit your time outside and on the roads. If...
Rain, Snow Combination During Rush Hour Expected To Pose Challenges For Crews
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a sunny day in Baltimore, yet another round of winter weather is on the way. “It’s beautiful out and then they’re calling for two to three inches tomorrow? It’s crazy,” said Baltimore resident Cathy Brown. “It was warm today but in Baltimore, they say wait five minutes and see what the weather does,” said resident Pat Tarkowski. WJZ’s first alert weather team says the storm will start off as rain Wednesday night, but by Thursday morning it will turn to snow in some areas – bringing anywhere between one to three inches. Highway officials say the soggy roads pose a...
Chicago Weather: Frozen Waves On Lake Michigan Amid Temperature Drop
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s an icy day is Chicago. Waves are freezing up on Lake Michigan Thursday. CBS 2 captured the icy lake along Museum Campus. Temperatures dropped to the teens and it’s best to keep your distance from the lakefront. @cbschicago Frozen waves in Chicago 🥶 #cbschicago #chicago #waves #weather ♬ Worry and regret.(1141462) – table_1 In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County. Residents told us how the snow and slick roads made commuting difficult this morning.
