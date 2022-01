Meghan McCain is reflecting on her 2019 miscarriage, which she described as “one of the darkest times in my life.” On Thursday, the former View co-host opened up about the pregnancy loss on People’s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “Having to go through a thing so publicly, there was a disaster in my career and then this disaster in my body. It was one of the darkest times in my life,” McCain said during the episode. “It’s like every sense in my body was overwhelmed and then I was heartbroken.” McCain, who shares 15-month-old daughter Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech, said she...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO