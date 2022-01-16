Eagles' 53 man roster for wild card matchup vs. Bucs with news and notes
The Eagles have landed in Tampa Bay and the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs will look to pull off a massive upset on the road when they battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
The defending Super Bowl champs will be without several key players, including Leonard Fournette, but they’ll LaVonte David back on defense, and Rob Gronkowski available on offense.
For Philadelphia, the NFL’s leaders in rushing will have a full supply of healthy running backs with Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard both having no injury designation.
Josh Sweat is questionable and the Eagles made five roster moves on Saturday. Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend matchup.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts will start his first NFL playoff game and he’ll look to bury the stigma that he struggles in big games.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Slay will be focused and locked in after only receiving one All-Pro vote this week.
#3 CB Steven Nelson
Nelson will also be locked in after Philadelphia blessed the cornerback with a $375K signing bonus despite missing a playing time incentive in the final week of the season.
Nelson brings playoff experience to the roster.
#6 WR Devonta Smith
The former Alabama Crimson Tide star is well known for his postseason exploits and he’ll look to bring that National Championship experience to Philadelphia.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
The dynamic dual-threat running back could make his presence felt in his first NFL playoff game.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
#18 WR Jalen Reagor
Reagor has seen his share of criticism, but an explosive playoff debut would do wonders for his confidence.
#22 S Marcus Epps
The hard-hitting Epps missed the season finale and he could play a huge role in preventing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski from feasting on the Eagles.
#24 RB Jordan Howard
Howard’s hard-running style will be needed on Sunday.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
The former Penn State star will have the opportunity to stamp his name with a huge postseason performance.
#28 S Anthony Harris
The former Vikings’ safety will look to bring his previous playoff experience to the forefront.
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
Maddox could play a huge role in the slot when matched up against Scotty Miller.
#32 RB Jason Huntley
#58 LB Genard Avery
Avery could have a key role as a pass rusher or as a defender against Rob Gronkowski.
#62 C Jason Kelce
The future Hall of Fame center will have a huge matchup against Bucs defensive tackle, Vita Vea.
#65 LT Lane Johnson
#67 G/C Nate Herbig
#68 LT Jordan Mailata
#69 LG Landon Dickerson
Dickerson like Hurts and other former Crimson Tide stars has plenty of big-game experience.
#74 OT Le'Raven Clark
#76 OL Jack Anderson
#77 LT Andre Dillard
#88 TE Dallas Goedert
The Eagles star tight end missed the first matchup between these two teams and he’ll be a key figure to watch.
#91 DT Fletcher Cox
Cox is healthy for the first time in three years while entering the playoffs and he’ll be a key figure in pressuring Tom Brady up the middle.
#93 DT Milton Williams
The young rookie will see valuable snaps in his first playoff game.
#94 DE Josh Sweat
Sweat is a game-time decision, but his pass rush prowess is a necessary must-have for the Eagles’ defense.
#96 DE Derek Barnett
#97 DT Javon Hargrave
After a blazing start to the season, Hargrave has come back down to earth, but he’s still among the top pass rushers at his position and he’ll need to wreak havoc on Sunday.
Comments / 0