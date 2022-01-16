ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' 53 man roster for wild card matchup vs. Bucs with news and notes

By Glenn Erby
By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQ05q_0dn14ZRF00

The Eagles have landed in Tampa Bay and the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs will look to pull off a massive upset on the road when they battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The defending Super Bowl champs will be without several key players, including Leonard Fournette, but they’ll LaVonte David back on defense, and Rob Gronkowski available on offense.

For Philadelphia, the NFL’s leaders in rushing will have a full supply of healthy running backs with Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard both having no injury designation.

Josh Sweat is questionable and the Eagles made five roster moves on Saturday. Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend matchup.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcRmZ_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts will start his first NFL playoff game and he’ll look to bury the stigma that he struggles in big games.

#2 CB Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgJVN_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Slay will be focused and locked in after only receiving one All-Pro vote this week.

#3 CB Steven Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oo0Ub_0dn14ZRF00
Nyg Vs Phi

Nelson will also be locked in after Philadelphia blessed the cornerback with a $375K signing bonus despite missing a playing time incentive in the final week of the season.

Nelson brings playoff experience to the roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riyzF_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

#6 WR Devonta Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIXyv_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star is well known for his postseason exploits and he’ll look to bring that National Championship experience to Philadelphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJz0J_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXneH_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqHdn_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUgq8_0dn14ZRF00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The dynamic dual-threat running back could make his presence felt in his first NFL playoff game.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgKGc_0dn14ZRF00
Nyg Vs Phi

#18 WR Jalen Reagor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5642_0dn14ZRF00
(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Reagor has seen his share of criticism, but an explosive playoff debut would do wonders for his confidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ge7Fh_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

#22 S Marcus Epps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugKpF_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The hard-hitting Epps missed the season finale and he could play a huge role in preventing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski from feasting on the Eagles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKp1s_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

#24 RB Jordan Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VS6gc_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Howard’s hard-running style will be needed on Sunday.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEEtK_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Penn State star will have the opportunity to stamp his name with a huge postseason performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cr8mp_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#28 S Anthony Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDyOt_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The former Vikings’ safety will look to bring his previous playoff experience to the forefront.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIg5i_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox could play a huge role in the slot when matched up against Scotty Miller.

#32 RB Jason Huntley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWPmv_0dn14ZRF00
Dallas Cowboys free safety Damontae Kazee (18) trips up Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley (32) up during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32n91L_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01luRV_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SajHN_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyuBj_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BTYd_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eckjz_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269Jss_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J12U7_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eO8H8_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBcty_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

#58 LB Genard Avery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJZCe_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Avery could have a key role as a pass rusher or as a defender against Rob Gronkowski.

#62 C Jason Kelce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKRMM_0dn14ZRF00
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The future Hall of Fame center will have a huge matchup against Bucs defensive tackle, Vita Vea.

#65 LT Lane Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41J5f4_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

#67 G/C Nate Herbig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoWQy_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

#68 LT Jordan Mailata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAG5A_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

#69 LG Landon Dickerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpKfC_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Dickerson like Hurts and other former Crimson Tide stars has plenty of big-game experience.

#74 OT Le'Raven Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ab69s_0dn14ZRF00
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark (61) in action against the Washington Football Team during an NFL football game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated Washington 27-17. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJsNL_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#76 OL Jack Anderson

#77 LT Andre Dillard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iguLy_0dn14ZRF00
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during a football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2j0w_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIItk_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Atb9L_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wi1ja_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles star tight end missed the first matchup between these two teams and he’ll be a key figure to watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7l4N_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Bart Young)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuWZK_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puGko_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cox is healthy for the first time in three years while entering the playoffs and he’ll be a key figure in pressuring Tom Brady up the middle.

#93 DT Milton Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDraH_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The young rookie will see valuable snaps in his first playoff game.

#94 DE Josh Sweat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vt5mB_0dn14ZRF00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat is a game-time decision, but his pass rush prowess is a necessary must-have for the Eagles’ defense.

#96 DE Derek Barnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kexdk_0dn14ZRF00

#97 DT Javon Hargrave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWNWM_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After a blazing start to the season, Hargrave has come back down to earth, but he’s still among the top pass rushers at his position and he’ll need to wreak havoc on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmD8w_0dn14ZRF00
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

