In a show that already stands out for its tremendous cast, “1883” added even more star power with the addition of Billy Bob Thornton. Billy Bob Thornton is a Hollywood icon and one of the top leading men in the entertainment industry. His acclaim and accolades are numerous, and he brings all of it to the “1883” cast. The show is dripping with talent as country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill handle the lead role of James and Margaret Dutton. Legendary western star Sam Elliott is the perfect fit for his character, and LaMonica Garrett is excellent. Even Tom Hanks makes a guest appearance in the second episode of the “1883” series. But it is Billy Bob Thornton who really pops off the screen each time his character appears. He plays Jim Courtright in the drama story that tells of how the Dutton family came to take up residence in Montana.

