The Pen Argyl girls basketball team started the season with a 3-6 record. Since the slow start, the Green Knights have been gathering steam and producing wins. Pen Argyl has won six of its last seven games with the only loss being a 44-41 decision at undefeated Palmerton, the thinnest margin of victory all season for the Blue Bombers.

PEN ARGYL, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO