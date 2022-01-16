ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LA County reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths in more than 9 months

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County public health officials reported 66 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the highest number in more than nine months. The number of coronavirus-positive patients hospitalized increased to 4,386, and 41,765 new positive cases were reported. “The extraordinary high number of new cases reflects worrisome...

