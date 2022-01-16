ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle strike personal terms with Atalanta fullback Robin Gosens

By Carlos Volcano
Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are interested in Atalanta fullback Robin Gosens. Sky Italia says talks between Newcastle and Gosens have already been held. Gosens is attracted...

