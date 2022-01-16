ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

On This Day: ‘Happy Days’ Debuts on ABC in 1974

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Happy Days debuted on this day in 1974 on ABC, no one could have seen how successful this sitcom would become on TV. Below, you will see how the show’s initial episode was described in TV Guide. Twitter account Retro News Now did not forget this auspicious...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

How Robin Williams Remembered Landing Iconic Role on ‘Happy Days’

Robin Williams earned a spot on Happy Days, in part, because of his ability to stand on his head. And, Williams earned a guest-starring role on Happy Days because the then young comedian had no boundaries. He’d say whatever popped into his head. So acting like a character named Mork from the planet Ork was silly enough for Williams to embrace. And even if Mork sounded like anything but a character who should be hanging out with kids from Milwaukee, fans loved the silliness of it all.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Tom Bosley
Person
Anson Williams
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Erin Moran
Person
Garry Marshall
Person
Marion Ross
Person
Bill Haley
Person
Steven Spielberg
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Were Not Happy About One Scene With Gibbs

There will never be another Agent Gibbs on NCIS. After nineteen seasons on the CBS drama, the longtime leader of the group, Mark Harmon, elected to finally leave the series. It was a tough moment and time for NCIS fans everywhere as folks loved his role as Gibbs. His departure left a permanent hole in a lot of fans’ hearts. However, his future on the show could have gone a very different way before he exited the CBS program. Yes, NCIS fans were not happy about one particular scene with Gibbs.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: What Is Chumlee’s Net Worth?

Ever since the show got off the ground, Pawn Stars funnyman Austin Chumlee Russell has been there. And, it’s made him a lot of money. Before the show started on History Channel, Chumlee was just a pawnshop employee. Now, he is not just a reality TV star, but also a businessman. The last 10+ years have been very good to him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chumlee is worth $5 million.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Days#On This Day#Tv Guide#Abc#Retro News Now#Bill Haley His Comets#American
People

The Late Kirk Douglas' Longtime L.A. Home Sells for $9M — and It's Full of Hollywood History

Kirk Douglas' gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which he shared with wife Anne Douglas, has quickly been scooped up by a buyer for more than $9 million. Not only does the one-story private mansion boast four bedrooms, six bathrooms and an open, spacious layout, the property also has its very own piece of Hollywood history: an exclusive garden that showcases original signature stones that are signed by some of the most famous names in the business, including Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Jane Fonda and more.
REAL ESTATE
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: How John and James Dutton Are Connected

If you’ve been confused about how James and John Dutton are related, you’re not alone. Since “1883” aired, fans of “Yellowstone” are questioning the family ties between the two characters. And while we are pretty sure that James Dutton (Tim McGraw) is the great-great-grandfather of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) some fans are here to break it down.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Yvette Mimieux, Star of The Time Machine and Most Deadly Game, Dies at 80

Yvette Mimieux, a prolific actress known for her work in The Time Machine, The Most Deadly Game, and Toys in the Attic, has passed away at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by a representative for her family, who revealed that she died in her sleep on Tuesday, January 18th, due to natural causes. Mimieux had just turned 80 years old the week before. A memorial service for the actress, who was private in her personal life, will not be held.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

371K+
Followers
38K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy