Saint Anthony, ID

Our help wanted to make St. Anthony a safer community

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
St. Anthony Police Dept.

ST. ANTHONY, IDAHO (KIFI) - The Saint Anthony Police Department is raising funds to recruit a new K9 officer.

Their Gofundme site says the new officer will help with narcotics detection and tracking to make an impact on drug trafficking and sales. The dog will also be used to track lost kids and vulnerable adults.

The previous K9 and his handler moved to another department about 4 years ago.

