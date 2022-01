We’ve got some hunting news for all of you Outsiders. Deer season just wrapped up for Missouri hunters and the numbers are officially in. As it turns out, there were more than 290,000 deer harvested in total during the 2021-2022 hunting season in the state of Missouri. Of those, 143,049 were antlered bucks, 124,022 were does, and 26,599 were button bucks. Those figures were slightly lower than last year.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO