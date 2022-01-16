ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosley tops 30 again to send Missouri St. past Valparaiso

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Isiaih Mosley scored 32 points on 13-for-21 shooting and Missouri State beat Valparaiso 74-57 on Saturday for their second straight win.

The Bears (13-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won five of their last six games and Mosley has topped 30 points in three straight.

Valparaiso (8-20, 1-5) has dropped four straight following a three-game win streak. The Bears used an 11-5 run to start the second half and Missouri State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Ben Krikke led the Beacons with 14 points.

