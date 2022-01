Bindi Irwin is officially inked up! Yes, you read that right, folks. One of our favorite members of the Irwin family is sharing the powerful message behind her new ink. With each passing day, we are seeing Bindi Irwin come into her own as a new mother. We have been loving seeing her and her daughter Grace Warrior grow together and they are continuing to do that. Bindi, 23, gave birth to her baby girl back on March 25 of last year. Grace Warrior, of course, is the first child between Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell. Fun fact: baby Grace shares a birthday on the same day as her parents’ wedding anniversary.

