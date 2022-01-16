ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Cools scores 20, Idaho State cruises past Idaho 81-74

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dn13sGP00

Tarik Cool scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and Idaho State beat Idaho 81-74 on Saturday night.

Emmit Taylor III had 12 points for Idaho State (3-11, 1-4 Big Sky Conference). Liam Sorensen and Austin Smellie added 11 points apiece. Sorensen also had six assists.

Mikey Dixon scored 21 points to lead Idaho (3-13, 0-5). Rashad Smith added 17 points, Jemeil King had 14 and Yusef Salih 10.

Cool's 3-pointer gave the Bengals a 69-48 lead with 8:29 remaining. The Vandals cut the deficit to single digits inside the final minute.

Idaho State ended a three-game losing skid. Idaho has lost four straight.

Idaho plays at Northern Arizona on Monday. Idaho State hosts Weber State on Monday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

How ‘Boise’ Got It’s Name is Cool, ‘Idaho’ Not So Much

Ah Boise, Idaho - Currently one of if not the top moved to places in the country. Yes, it's awesome here and everyone is figuring it out. It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first lets go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got it's name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
BOISE, ID
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Basketball
Local
Idaho College Basketball
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
abc17news.com

Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Idaho St. 95-63

OGDEN, Utah — Jamison Overton tied his season high with 21 points as Weber State rolled past Idaho State 95-63. Koby McEwen had 13 points and six rebounds for Weber State (13-5, 6-1 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points. Weber State scored 48 points in the first half, a season high for the team. Liam Sorensen had 16 points for the Bengals (3-13, 1-6). Emmit Taylor III added 10 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Bengals#Vandals#Weber State#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

517K+
Followers
129K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy