ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Sherfield scores 21 to help Nevada beat Taylor, Air Force

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dn13n6000

Grant Sherfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Warren Washington had 12 points and nine rebounds and Nevada beat Air Force 75-68 on Saturday.

Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker scored 11 points apiece. Baker also grabbed 10 rebounds for Nevada (8-6, 2-1 Mountain West).

Ethan Taylor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — the first triple-double in program history — for Air Force (8-6, 1-2). AJ Walker scored 16 points and Nikc Jackson added 11.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada College Basketball
Local
Nevada Basketball
City
Baker, NV
Local
Nevada College Sports
The Hill

FBI activity at Rep. Cuellar's home part of Azerbaijan probe: reports

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar’s campaign office was also...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

517K+
Followers
129K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy