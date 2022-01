LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the highest amount of deaths due to COVID-19 in over 10 months – since March 2021 – with 102 deaths, nearly 40 higher than the previous high in January. They also reported 42,115 new positive cases in the county, a jump of over ten thousand from Wednesday’s total of 31,018. On top of this, hospitalizations reached 4,814 on Thursday, another increase over Wednesday’s total, and the highest since the winter surge in early 2021. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer disclosed that of the deaths reported on Thursday, 90% of...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO