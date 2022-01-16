ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

South Pacific eruption recorded at Oregon seismic stations: USGS

By Sam Campbell, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ympM8_0dn13f2C00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Airwaves from the underwater volcanic eruption that happened Friday night near the South Pacific island nation of Tonga were detected at seismic stations several thousand miles away in Oregon, the U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday.

The stations logged near-mimicking seismic and infrared signals , indicating they were from the eruption that led to tsunami advisories being issued for the entire West Coast, officials said.

Tsunami advisory still in effect as waves hit Oregon Coast

The related seismic stations are located at volcanic sites in the Cascades, like Mt. Hood. USGS data from Lamberson Butte at Mt. Hood is depicted in the photo below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwAoV_0dn13f2C00
“The coincidence of the seismic and infrasound signals here indicate that these are the airwaves from the eruption,” USGS officials said Saturday in a Tweet. (Courtesy USGS)

The eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai near the island of Tonga happened beneath the Pacific Ocean’s surface and sent ash, steam and gas more than 10 miles into the sky, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

Meanwhile, National Weather Service officials in Alaska also confirmed infrasound measurements from the Alaska Volcano Observatory recorded the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. AKST, 5,819 miles away from the blast.

‘Worst house on the best block’: Unlivable San Francisco home sells for nearly $2M

The eruption caused a tsunami advisory to be issued for parts of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.

Evacuations and beach closures were reported throughout the Bay Area in California while the public was warned to avoid the water, shore, harbors, and marinas along the coast in Oregon and Washington. In Hawaii, the tsunami advisory was canceled early Saturday afternoon .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usgs#South Pacific#Oregon Coast#National Weather Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 21,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 20 follow: Total Change New cases 2,460,869 +21,664 Hospitalizations 103,914 +508 ICU admissions 12,425 +29 Deaths* 31,245 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton’s HEAPY announces NASA research building in Cleveland

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An engineering firm headquartered in Dayton announced the completion of the NASA Research Support Building in Cleveland. HEAPY, and Dayton-headquartered engineering firm, announced the completion of the NASA Research Support Building, located at the NASA Glenn Research Center campus in Cleveland. “This high-tech facility was designed with collaboration in mind,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program

(AP) – The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
WDTN

Intel bringing 20,000 jobs, innovation to Ohio

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike De Wine and Lt. Governor John Husted are announcing a project expected to bring over 20,000 jobs to Ohio in a variety of positions and fields. According to a release, the leading semiconductor manufacturer Intel Corporation has chosen a location in Licking County to build two state-of-the-art […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Local park sinks Christmas trees to help fish

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers Metroparks’ staff and volunteers sank hundreds of used Christmas trees into Eastwood Lake on Wednesday morning to boost the lake’s ecosystem. For weeks, Five Rivers Metroparks has been accepting donations of old Christmas trees after the holiday season, collecting them for this purpose. According to Five Rivers, Eastwood Lake […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio jobless claims for Jan. 9-15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided updated information on unemployment claims for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15. Ohio residents filed 15,398 initial traditional jobless claims, which was 2,071 fewer than the previous week; Ohioans filed 60,217 continued traditional jobless claims, which was 3,060 more […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,483 new cases, 689 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 19 follow: Total Change New cases 2,439,205 +20,483 Hospitalizations 103,406 +689 ICU admissions 12,386 +51 Deaths* 31,245 +N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Otto Warmbier’s parents to get $240K seized from North Korea

NEW YORK (AP) — The parents of Otto Warmbier, a U.S. student who died after being imprisoned by North Korea and released by the country in a coma in 2017, should receive $240,300 seized from a North Korean bank account, a federal judge ruled last week. The amount would be a partial payment toward the more […]
U.S. POLITICS
WDTN

ODH: Southwest Ohio isn’t out of COVID surge yet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s top doctor said he has “renewed hope” after the northeast has been on a steady decline in COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days. However, extraordinarily high hospitalizations prove an end to the omicron variant wave has yet to arrive across the board. In Wednesday’s conference, state health leaders said […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy