Hockey

Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Injures knee Saturday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Woll (knee) was injured in AHL Toronto's game Saturday after a collision with a...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Alex Biega: Joins active roster

Biega will be promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster and draw into the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports. Biega has appeared in one 2021-22 NHL contest, logging 13:53 of ice time during a 6-0 victory over Ottawa on Jan. 1. The 33-year-old has recorded four assists over 15 appearances with AHL Toronto this season.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Rangers Take the Leafs Out to the Compost Bin

In an original six contest tonight, the New York Rangers took on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their third and final matchup this season. The Rangers started off the night with a nice gesture as the team came out for warmups wearing Teddy Balkind’s name and the no. 5 on the back of their jerseys to honor the young high school hockey player who tragically passed away in a game earlier this month.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: In Wednesday's lineup

Clifford (lower body) will be Toronto's fourth left wing Wednesday in New York, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. Clifford won't miss a game after exiting Saturday's contest with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has averaged only 8:05 of ice time in eight games this season and has managed just two points.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Recap: Maple Leafs fizzle to a 6-3 loss

Hey it took about 20 minutes past 7:30 to start the game, and there wasn’t even a Canadiens-esque pre-game ceremony!. Okay... so the game started, I saw Brodie wait with the puck for about 10 seconds before shooting it into someone’s shin pads. Then I went to the bathroom and when I came back the Leafs had a 2-0 lead. What the hell?
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sneaks in assist

Matthews added an assist Wednesday, but it wasn't enough in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers. Matthews avoided a disappointing night for his fantasy managers with this secondary apple that culminated in a Michael Bunting tally and put the Leafs up 3-1 in the first period. Unfortunately for the top-line center, the Rangers rallied for the win and Matthews finished with a minus-2 rating. Easily one of the most recognizable names in all of hockey, Matthews has crafted a six game-winning streak comprised of five goals and three helpers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Returns to AHL

Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday. Hutchinson had spent a few weeks as the Maple Leafs' taxi squad goalie, but he'll now log some playing time with the Marlies. The 31-year-old is unlikely to see much NHL action as long as Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek are healthy.
NHL
theScore

Maple Leafs' Muzzin diagnosed with concussion

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is dealing with a concussion, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters. Muzzin suffered the injury on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues following a big hit by Klim Kostin. The veteran rearguard won't travel with the team to New...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Not practicing Tuesday

Muzzin was diagnosed with a concussion Tuesday and will miss at least a week, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports. Muzzin's concussion diagnosis came after a hard hit he took during Saturday's win over the Blues, McCarthy adds. Muzzin has played in 12 games since the end of December, averaging 22:05 of ice time and distributing four assists over that period.
NHL

