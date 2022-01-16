Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Injures knee Saturday

Matthews added an assist Wednesday, but it wasn't enough in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers. Matthews avoided a disappointing night for his fantasy managers with this secondary apple that culminated in a Michael Bunting tally and put the Leafs up 3-1 in the first period. Unfortunately for the top-line center, the Rangers rallied for the win and Matthews finished with a minus-2 rating. Easily one of the most recognizable names in all of hockey, Matthews has crafted a six game-winning streak comprised of five goals and three helpers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO