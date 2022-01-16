ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation, wage growth are strain on employers

slenterprise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWage growth of 4.8 percent may sound good, but not if you’re an employer and not if it lags inflation. Those are some of the informational nuggets provided during the recent Zions Bank 2022 Economic and Market Outlook Webinar. Inflation and its ripple effects throughout the economy were common themes during...

slenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
KTLA

U.S. unemployment claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest […]
ECONOMY
Forest Grove News Times

Housing affordability continues to decline, macro economist says

Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...
OREGON STATE
Footwear News

Inflation is a Top Concern for Global CEOs — and Many See it Lasting Through 2023

Among the many concerns for global CEOs right now, inflation is topping the list. And according to many executives, these pressures are not going away any time soon. Inflation was the second highest business concern reported among global CEOs behind COVID-19 disruptions, according to a survey of CEOs around the world highlighted in the C-Suite Outlook 2022 report from Conference Board, a business research group. Labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer behavior also ranked among the top concerns for business leaders. According to a majority of CEOs, inflationary pressures will last at least through 2022, and perhaps beyond. 31%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economic Environment#Gross Domestic Product#Population Growth#Zions Bank 2022#The Federal Reserve
Houston Chronicle

Solid job growth pushes Texas employment to all-time high

Texas’ economy closed 2021 on a high note, adding about 50,000 jobs in December and seeing strong growth in construction, transportation and financial assistance sectors as the state continues to slowly bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and recession. Statewide unemployment continued to modestly decline, dropping to 5 percent...
TEXAS STATE
aba.com

Podcast: Persistent Inflation, Full Employment Driving Rate Hike Expectations

Inflation surprises and labor market tightening necessitate an appropriate response from the Federal Reserve, says Ellen Zentner — chief U.S. economist for Morgan Stanley — in the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast. With the ABA Economic Advisory Committee’s consensus forecast including three quarter-point rate hikes in 2022, the committee expects inflation to moderate but remain persistently high throughout the year.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Americans continue to struggle with inflation despite economic growth

President Biden has vowed to tackle the rising rate of inflation in the U.S. But many Americans don't feel like his administration is doing enough, despite steady economic growth during his first year in office. Chief economist for Morning Consult John Leer joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
News Talk KIT

Growth Energy Biofuel Priorities and Food Inflation Higher

**Growth Energy released an outline of its top 2022 federal priorities for the U.S. biofuel industry. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says, “If we want to decarbonize the transportation sector, we must use all the tools in the toolbox, including plant-based biofuels like ethanol, which reduce carbon emissions by 46% compared to gasoline.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Stars Align For Eurozone Wage Growth Rebound

It looks as if the relationship between unemployment and wage growth is still alive, but with a year’s lag and flatter than seen before. Everyone in Frankfurt and beyond is looking at the labour market to see whether second-round effects of the current inflation shock are already visible in the data. We, and the European Central Bank (ECB), don’t see evidence of that so far, as the ECB’s index for negotiated wages actually reached its lowest wage growth figure in decades in 3Q21 (1.3% year-on-year). If the labour market is a lagging indicator, however, wage developments are the mother of all lagging indicators. Looking ahead, we expect wage growth to significantly accelerate in 2022 and 2023 to around 3.5%, as most important wage growth drivers point to a sharp increase.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Americans worried rising inflation will outpace their wages this year

Americans are increasingly worried that red-hot inflation will erode their purchasing power this year, with the cost of living soon outpacing their income. That's according to a new study published by Primerica, a financial services firm, which found that 68% of Americans said they were concerned their income is falling behind the cost of living in December 2021. That's up from 65% in August 2021 and 56% from April 2021 and marks the highest number reported since the quarterly survey began a year and a half ago.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Wage Inflation Could Keep Pushing Financials Lower

The prospect of rate increases might have seemed like a boon for banks in 2022, but wage inflation is looking to cast gloomy skies over the financial sector. That was evident with banks starting 2022 off on the wrong foot with global investment firm JPMorgan notching its smallest earnings beat in the last couple of years.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK sees record job creation but inflation squeezes wages

LONDON (Reuters) -British employers hired a record number of staff last month and labour shortages deepened - increasing the chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again next month - but pay was squeezed by rapidly rising inflation. Tuesday’s data suggests the surge in cases of the...
BUSINESS
slenterprise.com

Salt Lake Enterprise 1-17-2022

Wage growth of 4.8 percent may sound good, but not if you’re an employer and not if it lags inflation. Those are some of the informational nuggets provided during the recent Zions Bank 2022 Economic and Market Outlook Webinar. Inflation and its ripple effects throughout the economy were common themes during the event, as spelled out by Robert Spendlove, the bank’s economic and public policy officer.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy