ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans downs Nicholls in Southland Conference opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green scored 26 points and Derek St. Hilaire added 23 and New Orleans beat Southland Conference preseason favorite Nicholls 78-66 on Saturday.

It was the second time the duo scored 20-plus in the same game. They also did it against the Colonels on Feb. 27, 2021.

Winners of four straight, New Orleans (8-8, 1-0) finished 22 for 30 from the foul line to 5 for 10 for Nicholls. The Privateers held Nicholls (10-8, 0-1) to 5-for-24 shooting from 3-point range.

Pierce Spencer scored 25 points and Ty Gordon 11 for Nicholls.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NBA at 75: Wilkins soared in 1980s, often felt unappreciated

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, the “Human Highlight Film,” played his college basketball at Georgia and is best known from his NBA days as the biggest star that the Atlanta Hawks ever had. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, Wilkins talks about what it was like to be part of the league during the transformative decade that was the 1980s, and how the city of Atlanta has become his home.)
NBA
The Associated Press

Number of early NFL draft entrants hits nine-year low at 73

The NFL announced Friday that 73 underclassmen have been granted special eligibility for the draft, the fewest in the last nine years. All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean was one of four players from national champion Georgia on the list, along with receiver George Pickens, safety Lewis Cine and defensive lineman Travon Walker.
NFL
The Associated Press

Brady, SB champs aim to avenge regular-season losses to Rams

L.A. RAMS (13-5) at TAMPA BAY (14-4) Sunday, 3 p.m. EST, NBC. BETTING LINE: Buccaneers by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 9-9, Buccaneers 10-8. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 18-9. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Buccaneers 34-24 Sept. 26, 2021 at Inglewood, California. LAST WEEK: Rams beat Cardinals...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy