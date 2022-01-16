Cornell picks up 3-0 win at Yale

The Cornell men’s hockey team wrapped up a stretch of eight straight games away from home with a 3-0 victory over Yale on Saturday at Ingalls Rink.

Freshman goaltender Ian Shane made 18 saves and recorded his first career shutout.

Junior forward Jack Malone paced the offense with a goal and an assist, while junior forward Ben Tupker and sophomore forward Kyle Penney provided first-period goals for Cornell (12-3-1, 7-1-1 ECAC Hockey). The Big Red wrapped up its two-month trek away from Lynah Rink with a 5-2-1 record over that span, and it ran its unbeaten streak within ECAC Hockey play to eight straight games.

The win pulls Cornell back into sole possession of first place in ECAC Hockey with 21 points – one ahead of Quinnipiac and Harvard. It sets the stage for a showdown against the Bobcats at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lynah Rink, which is part of a long-awaited return to Lynah Rink for the Big Red that is slated to begin the night before against Princeton.

