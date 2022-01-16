Tampa Bay Lightning reassign goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced Saturday.

Miftakhov, 21, appeared in one game with the Solar Bears posting a win with a 2.00 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. He has also played in 12 games with the Crunch this season tallying a 3-4-2 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Last season, the 6-foot, 172-pound netminder appeared in seven games with the Kazan Ak-Bars of the KHL recording a 4-2-0 record with a 2.25 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He also posted a 2.31 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in two games with Kazan during the 2019-20 season.

Miftakhov was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round, 186th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

