Shaun White moves closer to Olympic selection with third place in Swiss event

Daily Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC keeps running promos for the Winter Olympics in Beijing featuring snowboarder Shaun White as if he already has been named to the U.S. team. But the three-time halfpipe gold medalist and one of the biggest names in the Games moved a step closer to that reality – or maybe eventuality...

