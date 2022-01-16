LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Senators

BUFFALO -- The Dallas Stars scored four power-play goals, including two in the third period, in a 5-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. "It went in tonight," Stars coach Rick Bowness said. "We had so many great chances with our power play against Montreal (a 5-3 loss on Tuesday). … We had I think 19 scoring chances on seven power plays, so you walk out of that game and you're 1-for-7 with the goal being a 6-on-4. Sometimes your power play's going to look great and not score. … When you have that many scoring chances and you don't score, you're doing a lot of good things, and tonight the puck went in. Simple as that."

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO