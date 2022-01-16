ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Senators

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers welcome the Ottawa Senators to Rogers Place on...

www.nhl.com

Avalanche defeat Kings, extend point streak to 11

LOS ANGELES -- The Colorado Avalanche extended their point streak to 11 games with a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 40 saves for the Avalanche (27-8-3), who are 10-0-1 since the holiday break and 16-1-2 since Dec. 2.
NHL On Tap: Rangers look to extend Metropolitan lead against Hurricanes

Perry plays at Ducks with Lightning; Wild, Blackhawks begin back-to-back. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the eight games Friday. Rangers aim to widen Metrpolitan Division lead. If they...
Marchand out at least one game for Bruins with upper-body injury

Forward leads Boston in goals, assists, points, 'will miss a little bit of time', coach says. Brad Marchand will not play for the Boston Bruins against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, NESN, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) because of an upper-body injury. The forward...
Bruins defeat Capitals on late McAvoy goal; Marchand injured

BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Thursday. "I thought it was a resilient effort by us. We showed good character, going down two guys...
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ PIT - 14:31 of the First Period

The Senators challenge for off-sides prior to Evgeni Malkin's goal, and after review, the call on the ice is overturned. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review determined that Pittsburgh's Kris Letang preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an...
Lightning-Sharks, Flames-Oilers highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, BSSO, MSG, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) The Rangers (26-10-4) have gotten great goaltending this season. Igor Shesterkin (18-4-2, 2.03 goals-against average, .938 save percentage,...
Golden Knights defeat Canadiens in OT, end three-game skid

LAS VEGAS -- Shea Theodore scored 1:50 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Theodore started the play by forcing a turnover by Ben Chiarot behind the Canadiens net. He then collected a loose puck near the high slot, deked Christian Dvorak, and shot blocker side on Sam Montembeault.
Stars score four power-play goals in win against Sabres

BUFFALO -- The Dallas Stars scored four power-play goals, including two in the third period, in a 5-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. "It went in tonight," Stars coach Rick Bowness said. "We had so many great chances with our power play against Montreal (a 5-3 loss on Tuesday). … We had I think 19 scoring chances on seven power plays, so you walk out of that game and you're 1-for-7 with the goal being a 6-on-4. Sometimes your power play's going to look great and not score. … When you have that many scoring chances and you don't score, you're doing a lot of good things, and tonight the puck went in. Simple as that."
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers look to break out of a six-game slump on Thursday night when the Florida Panthers visit Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read the Preview then check back following pre-game media avails for the...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Bobrovsky 'dialed in from the start' as Cats shut out Oilers

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Carter Verhaeghe. Even though the Panthers scored six goals, this game was all about Sergei Bobrovsky. Helping his team weather an early onslaught, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner made 40 saves to earn his first shutout of the...
Perry to face Ducks with Lightning for first time as visitor

Forward won Cup with former team in 2007, second in goals, games played for Anaheim. Corey Perry said he is 'excited' to face the Anaheim Ducks as a visiting player for the first time when the Tampa Bay Lightning play at Honda Center on Friday (10 p.m. ET; BSW, BSSUN, SNE, SNO, SNP, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
Chicago Tribune

7 Chicago Blackhawks games are rescheduled — 6 because of COVID postponements — starting Feb. 9 at the Edmonton Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks will begin making up games postponed because of COVID-19 on Feb. 9, a road date with the Edmonton Oilers. The 7 p.m. matchup at Rogers Place is one of six Hawks games that were shelved earlier this season — and is among seven date changes overall — as the NHL tried to contain the spread of coronavirus infections among players, coaches and staff. Overall, the league set ...
Penguins fans welcome Murray back to Pittsburgh with huge ovation

Senators goalie won two Stanley Cup titles in Steel City, feels love in return. Pittsburgh Penguins fans welcomed Matt Murray back with open arms and a loud chant. The Ottawa Senators goalie, who helped the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, was back in the Steel City on Thursday.
