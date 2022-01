The IMF asserts that Bitcoin, other digital assets have now become ‘an integral part of digital asset revolution,’ but also pose some risks. New research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asserts that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are now integral to mainstream finance. The global financial institution also pointed out that other facets of the financial space are now inextricably linked to the crypto movement. According to the institution, this growing correlation also includes stocks, and poses an increased risk to financial stability concerns.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO