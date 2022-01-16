ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What is IOTA’s Tangle? mIOTA Explained with Animations

By Newcryptocurrencynews
newcryptocurrencynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOTA is a DAG-based cryptocurrency that offers free transactions at scale....

newcryptocurrencynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Amazon Alexa Apparently Suggested That a Family Take Part in a Dangerous Tiktok Challenge

Amazon Alexa allegedly suggested that a mother and daughter should complete a dangerous TikTok challenge. Minnesota mom Kristin Livdahl tweeted about the frightening experience. "My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," she wrote alongside a screenshot of what Alexa apparently suggested. Alexa told the mother and her 10-year-old daughter about the viral 2020 challenge where people would plug in a phone charger halfway into a wall outlet and then hold a penny to the exposed prongs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Blue Period Anime Ending Explained

Here are all your questions about the ending of the Blue Period anime explained. After 12 amazing episodes, Blue Period wrapped up - at least for now. There's a lot to love about the ending. It's satisfactory and reassuring, telling you that the characters will most likely do okay. At the same time, it leaves the door open for a second season, with more insights into their artistic journeys as young adults. This is manga territory at the moment, but it might well translate into our screens at some point. For now, here are all your questions about the ending of the Blue Period anime explained.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access
techworm.net

Alexa Encouraged A 10-Year-Old Girl To Try A Dangerous TikTok Challenge

A shocking incident has come to light where Amazon’s voice AI assistant, Alexa challenged a 10-year-old girl to perform a life-risking TikTok challenge. For those unaware, Alexa is Amazon’s voice service, a cloud-based software program that acts as a voice-controlled virtual personal assistant and uses voice commands to trigger phone calls, text messages, music playback, provides information on weather, sports, etc., on user’s connected device.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Instagram testing out new feed switching feature

Instagram has announced that it is testing out a new feed switching feature, which was announced by the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri. We heard previously that they would be offering a feed in chronological order. You will be able to switch between three different feeds, Home which is what...
CELL PHONES
designboom.com

the humanoid robot 'ameca' reacts to a nose poke like a real person

The UK-based robotics firm engineered arts unveils a video, giving a glimpse at its latest AI-driven humanoid robot dubbed ‘ameca’. presented as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, ameca reacts to a human waving finger. employing high-resolution cameras for eyes to scan the surrounding area, the robot can respond to the movements of the finger, while with a nose poke it seems to become upset.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TechRadar

Microsoft unveils new IndexNow plugin for WordPress websites

Search engine portals Microsoft Bing and Yandex have released a new plugin that enables the integration of the IndexNow protocol on a WordPress website. The open-source software offering is available now in the WordPress plugin directory, allowing automated submission of URLs from WordPress websites to multiple search engines without the need to register and verify them.
SOFTWARE
papermag.com

Walmart Metaverse Looks Like Hell

Odds are you may not fully know or understand what the "metaverse," is but you're definitely sick of hearing about it at this point. Along with "crypto" and "NFTs," metaverse was easily one of the most popular buzzwords of 2021 with Facebook being one of the major industry leaders to make the pivot towards a virtual business model. And while there certainly is a great deal of hype from Silicon Valley behind the metaverse, it seems like no one has asked if this is anything the public wants.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy