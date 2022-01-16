What is IOTA’s Tangle? mIOTA Explained with Animations

Here are all your questions about the ending of the Blue Period anime explained. After 12 amazing episodes, Blue Period wrapped up - at least for now. There's a lot to love about the ending. It's satisfactory and reassuring, telling you that the characters will most likely do okay. At the same time, it leaves the door open for a second season, with more insights into their artistic journeys as young adults. This is manga territory at the moment, but it might well translate into our screens at some point. For now, here are all your questions about the ending of the Blue Period anime explained.

