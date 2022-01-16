ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Rapp ruled out for Rams vs. Cardinals

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams’ final injury report is not long but they will be without a starter in the secondary.

Check out the details of the final injury report below.

Ruled out

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Rapp did not clear concussion protocol this week. He has picked off Kyler Murray twice in his career. But he isn’t the only starting safety the Rams will be without. They are also missing Jordan Fuller, who injured his ankle in the regular-season finale and landed on injured reserve.

Doubtful

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

Howell did not practice at all this week. He has only played special teams this season.

Questionbable

WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

Jefferson was limited the final two days of practice.

Cardinals' final injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mUTl_0dn10SP000

Questionable

  • RB James Conner (ribs)
  • WR Rondale Moore (ankle)
  • DL Jordan Phillips (knee)
  • OL Justin Pugh (calf)
  • RB Jonathan Ward (knee)
  • CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

