ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Balanced Portland State fends off Sacramento State 67-62

By - 9 minutes ago
AP
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Eyman had 14 points, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley scored 13 apiece and Portland State...

collegebasketball.ap.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#Sacramento State#Big Sky Conference#Ap#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59. NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AP

Edwards leads No. 10 Houston over USF for 8th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 23 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds, and No. 10 Houston won its eighth straight by beating South Florida 74-55 on Tuesday night. Edwards, who scored a career-high 29 points with seven 3-pointers on Saturday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
AP

Gilyard ties career-high 31 to lead Richmond over Fordham

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob Gilyard matched his career high with a season-high 31 points and Richmond beat Fordham 83-70 on Tuesday night. Nathan Cayo added 13 points, Grant Golden scored 11 and Andre Gustavson had 11 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (11-7, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) the Spiders who forced a season-high 22 turnovers.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Detroit News

Wednesday's state hoops: W. Michigan holds off E. Michigan for 62-57 road win

After an 11-day hiatus, Western Michigan returned to action to pull out a 62-57 victory over Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti on Wednesday. Lauren Ross finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Broncos (9-4, 3-1 MAC), who had four players score in double figures with Megan Wagner adding 12 points and four rebounds playing all 40 minutes.
YPSILANTI, MI
AP

Mills, Cleveland help Florida State win 5th straight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 21 points, freshman Matthew Cleveland added a season-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and Florida State beat North Florida 86-73 on Thursday for its fifth straight victory. Mills scored eight of his 15 first-half points in the final five minutes to help...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy