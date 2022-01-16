Union County Crash

(Creston) The Union County Sheriff’s Office says speed and icy road conditions factored into a single-vehicle crash near Afton.

Authorities say the accident happened at 8:15 p.m. at Redwood Avenue and High School Drive. The driver, identified as 20-year old Alex Carter Dowda of Creston, did not seek transport to the hospital at the crash scene.

According to the report, Dowda driving a 2007 Acura attempting to turn from High School Drive to Redwood Avenue, driving too fast for the road conditions, lost control of the 2007 Acura Sport Utility Vehicle, went into the ditch, and rolled coming to rest on its’ top.

The Acura received around $5,000 damage and was considered a total loss. According to the report, Dowda didn’t require transport to the hospital from the scene.