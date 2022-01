After enduring a four game losing streak, which included a couple of blowouts, the Chicago Bulls got back into the win column after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 in a hard fought game. It was a much needed victory as they were missing numerous key guys as Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball continue to miss time due to injury. Things got testy in the fourth quarter when Cleveland cut down a double digit lead to come within one. But learning from their mistakes against Boston, Chicago finished the game on a 14-2 run to close it out.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO