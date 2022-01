It seems that this is the second game in a row where I’ve pointed out that it was a game of swings. Whereas during the game against the St. Louis Blues, when the Toronto Maple Leafs won by a score of 6-5, there was a multitude of swings, last night there were only two. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ went ahead 3-1, then allowed five straight goals to lose to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-3.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO