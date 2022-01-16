ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres blanked by Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres went 0-for-5 on the power play and allowed two power-play goals in their 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell stopped 35 shots in his second consecutive start.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.

Buffalo’s penalty kill finished 3-for-5.

The Sabres host the Red Wings on Monday afternoon.

