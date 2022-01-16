Monsters end trip with 5-4 victory over Rockford

1: (1) Brush (10-2) 2: (2) Richmond Heights (10-4) Dropped out: Madison (6-4) Watch list: Madison, Chagrin Falls (8-3), Cornerstone (8-0), Cardinal (6-6) Crop Comments: The top four of the Crop remain steady. Brush keeps a hold of the top spot despite a loss in its lone game this past week to Gahanna Lincoln, 48-44. The Arcs led as the game went to the fourth quarter, but down two starters in the final frame, Lincoln took over and won. Brush looks to recover when it hosts Shaker Heights as a part of the Chet Mason Invitational on Jan. 23. The next day, the Arcs play Vertical Academy from Texas, which features the top point guard in the class of 2023 in Mikey Williams. … Richmond Heights won both of its games this past week to run its win streak to five and remain perfect in CVC play. The Spartans, ranked 10th in the most recent AP state poll, have games with Harvey and Beachwood next week. … Gilmour bounced back from its loss to Brush with wins over Cleveland Central Catholic and Hawken. The Lancers also threw in a win over a talented Olmsted Falls team, 60-56. Gilmour next takes on University as the Lancers seek a season sweep of the Battle of SOM. … While Mentor dropped back-to-back close games against Solon and Chaney, the Cardinals bounced back with a 63-60 win over South. Mentor returns home after four straight on the road for a GCC Showdown with Medina on Jan. 21. … Spots 5 through 10 are close as close can be. Mayfield rides a three-game win streak to a two-spot jump after victories over Chardon and Hudson. The Wildcats now prepare for a WRC clash with Riverside on Jan 21. … Kenston holds steady at No. 6 despite a 59-53 loss to GlenOak in part with them holding the tiebreaker with Mayfield atop the WRC standings. … Euclid slides down to No. 7 after dropping games to Strongsville (80-69) and Brunswick (79-72) and is on a three-game losing streak. The Panthers look to snap that streak when they travel to Brunswick for a rematch with the Blue Devils. … Perry is riding a five-game win streak to move to 8-3. The Pirates recorded wins over Hawken (49-35) and Kirtland (69-33). Perry now embarks on three games in as many days as it hosts CVC teams Lakeside and West Geauga before a trip to Columbus against Bishop Watterson. … Riverside’s lone game this week was a loss to Madison (57-49). However, the Beavers remain in the Top of the Crop in part with their victories over fellow Crop teams Perry and Chardon. … Speaking of the Hilltoppers, they moved into the No. 10 slot with their win over the Blue Streaks in a 104-98 thriller.

MENTOR, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO