Monsters end trip with 5-4 victory over Rockford

By From staff
News-Herald.com
 5 days ago

Carson Meyer scored two goals, and the Monsters ended a nearly one-month stretch of road games with a 5-4 victory over Rockford on Jan. 15. The IceHogs scored...

