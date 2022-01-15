ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Important new tax forms to watch for | Paul Pahoresky

By Paul Pahoresky
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest delays in getting your refund this past tax season was properly reporting the amount of the 2020 stimulus payments you received. If you did not properly report these the refund process was significantly delayed as the IRS had to manually process the tax return and properly account...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Credit#Tax Return#Irs Forms
MyChesCo

IRS Free File Available Now; Claim Important Tax Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS announced the availability of Free File, providing taxpayers online tax preparation products available at no charge. The launch of IRS Free File, available only through IRS.gov, provides people an early opportunity to file their taxes and claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the enhanced Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other important credits. Taxpayers can use Free File to claim the remaining amount of their Child Tax Credit and claim any advance payments of the Child Tax Credit they did not receive in 2021.
INCOME TAX
CNET

The child care tax credit doubles this year: Now you can claim up to $16,000

Tax season officially starts Jan. 24, and big changes to the child and dependent care credit in 2021 mean that parents and caregivers could see a large increase in their tax refunds this year. The child and dependent care credit lets taxpayers directly reduce their taxes by the amount spent on expenses related to child or dependent care. The credit applies to day care, babysitters or care-related transportation.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
San Angelo LIVE!

New TurboTax Free Filing Service Guidelines Exclude Some Longtime Tax Payers

ALBANY, NY –– After years of offering free e-file services for millions of Americans, TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, announced it will no longer participate in the Internal Revenue Service free file program. According to the company, they will continue offering a free filing option without participating in the IRS's program. “This decision will allow us to focus on further innovating in ways not allowable under the current Free File guidelines and to better serve the complete financial health of all Americans through all of our products and services, in tax preparation and beyond," said…
INCOME TAX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

A host of issues could make filing your taxes more complicated this year. Here's what you need to know

The annual tax-return filing season will kick off later this month. It might not be pretty. A host of issues could slow things down and make for more complicated tax-return preparation. Among them: The Internal Revenue Service still hasn't worked through all of the returns from last year, Congress threw in some new wrinkles...
INCOME TAX
The Times-Reporter

Kiley Kendall column: Watch out for tax scammers

Sadly, identity theft happens throughout the year – but some identity thieves are particularly active during tax-filing season. How can you protect yourself?. One of the most important moves you can make is to be suspicious of requests by people or entities claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service. You may receive phone calls, texts and emails, but these types of communication are often just “phishing” scams with one goal in mind: to capture your personal information. These phishers can be quite clever, sending emails that appear to contain the IRS logo or making calls that may even seem to be coming from the IRS. Don’t open any links or attachments to the emails and don’t answer the calls – and don’t be alarmed if the caller leaves a vaguely threatening voicemail, either asking for personal information, such as your Social Security number, or informing you of some debts you supposedly owe to the IRS that must be taken care of “immediately.”
DOVER, OH
wtvy.com

Important dates for tax filing season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new year will mean new changes when it comes to filing your tax return. It’s important to start gathering your paperwork for tax season now because the IRS said the sooner the better. They expect a backlog of more than one million returns, due to staffing issues and problems with added elements in this year’s returns such as child tax credits. The IRS will mail letters to those who took advantage of child tax credits this month. Those should be factored into your returns, to have the accurate amount of money you received from the program.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check To Be Sent As A Direct Payment To Millions of Americans

Some qualified Americans are expected to receive a $1,400 stimulus check as a direct payment as they file their tax return this year. In a recently published article in Diario AS en, Americans who did not get a third stimulus check in 2021 may be able to claim the money this year on their tax return. The third stimulus check was sent as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March 2021. Eligible US taxpayers received up to $1,400 with families receiving an extra $1,400 per dependent.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy