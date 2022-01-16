ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jackson, Walker set career highs leading UAB past FAU 76-65

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quan Jackson scored a career-high 29 points and...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Fau#Florida Atlantic#Ap
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
Wyoming News

Rock Bridge alum Peat among 14 spring newcomers to MU football

Ex-Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, a Rock Bridge alum, is one of eight transfer players joining the Missouri football program. With the start of the MU spring semester Tuesday, the Tigers now have 14 total new players — the eight transfers and six early-enrollee freshmen. Peat was Stanford’s leading rusher in 2021, running for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the All-Pac-12 first-team returner and led the conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ozark Sports Zone

Jackson leads Lady Bears past Bradley

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball improved to 13-3 (4-1 MVC) on the season with a 66-46 victory against Bradley (3-12, 0-6 MVC) here on Thursday night. The victory marked MSU’s 15th-straight home win and its 19th consecutive win at home against Missouri Valley Conference opponents. Back...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Sports
Middletown Press

Smith, Pack lead Kansas State past No. 23 Texas 66-65

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kansas State finally is at full strength, and the Wildcats are eagerly making up ground. Mark Smith scored 22 points, Nijel Pack made a go-ahead layup with 1:13 left, and Kansas State held No. 23 Texas scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes to rally for a 66-65 win on Tuesday night.
AUSTIN, TX
KESQ

Roberts lifts Stony Brook over Binghamton 74-71

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 25 points and Jahlil Jenkins and Frankie Policelli both hit two free throws in the final 18 seconds to help Stony Brook slip past Binghamton 74-71. Roberts shot 9 for 10 from the foul line for the Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East Conference). Jenkins added 14 points. Christian Hinckson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-8, 3-2).
BINGHAMTON, NY
KESQ

Lewis’ late 3 sends Marquette past No. 11 Villanova 57-54

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Lewis buried a 3 from the top of the arc with 11.5 seconds left to send Marquette to a 57-54 win over No. 11 Villanova. The Wildcats lost on their on-campus home court for the first time in 30 games. Villanova hadn’t lost at the Pavilion since November 2018. Lewis hit five 3s and scored 21 points for Marquette. Greg Elliott hit four 3s and scored 14 points. Eric Dixon led Villanova with 15 points and Justin Moore had 13.
VILLANOVA, PA
Northerner

Mitchell-Steen’s career-high leads NKU women’s basketball past Wright State

After 43 days away from the home court, the NKU women’s basketball team returned to BB&T Arena to face their rival Wright State. Paced by 23 points from freshman guard Khamari Mitchell-Steen, the Norse downed the Raiders 77-59 to improve to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Wright State drops to 2-13, including a 1-9 league mark.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Williams, Robertson Lead No. 14 Sooners Past W.V. 88-76

Madi Williams scored 23 points, Taylor Robertson added 22 and No. 14 Oklahoma broke the game open in the third quarter en route to an 88-76 win over West Virginia. The Sooners trailed 46-44 at halftime but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run and closed the third quarter with 10-straight points, taking a 72-58 lead on Robertson’s 3-pointer.
BASKETBALL
KESQ

Coastal QB McCall to miss spring practice after surgery

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss spring football practice after an offseason surgery. The school announced Thursday that McCall, defensive end Josaiah Stewart and tight end TJ Ivy Jr. will be absent from the workouts that are scheduled to start Feb. 8. McCall missed two games in November with what the school said was an upper-body injury. He returned to lead the Chanticleers to victories in their final three games, the last a 47-41 win over Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl. School spokesman Kevin Davis said all three players are expected to be ready for the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Embiid ties career high with 50 points, 76ers beat Magic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic. Embiid also had 12 rebounds and three blocks while making 17 of 23 field goals and 15 of 17 free throws. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate played just 58 seconds of the fourth quarter. Tobias Harris added 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 11. Mo Bamba set career highs with 32 points and seven 3-pointers for Orlando.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy