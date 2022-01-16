Jackson, Walker set career highs leading UAB past FAU 76-65

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss spring football practice after an offseason surgery. The school announced Thursday that McCall, defensive end Josaiah Stewart and tight end TJ Ivy Jr. will be absent from the workouts that are scheduled to start Feb. 8. McCall missed two games in November with what the school said was an upper-body injury. He returned to lead the Chanticleers to victories in their final three games, the last a 47-41 win over Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl. School spokesman Kevin Davis said all three players are expected to be ready for the regular season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO