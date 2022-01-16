ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant leaves Nets’ game with sprained left knee

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn’s game against New Orleans after spraining his left...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Nets expecting Kevin Durant to miss four to six weeks with knee injury?

It was reported Sunday morning that Nets superstar Kevin Durant was dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee, which he suffered during Brooklyn's Saturday win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooklyn didn't provide a timetable for KD's return, but noted that he would have to undergo a "period of rehabilitation".
NBA
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star sprains knee vs. Pelicans; optimism he returns in 4-6 weeks, per report

Kevin Durant's game was cut short on Saturday night. The All-Star forward was ruled out for the remainder of Brooklyn's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a left knee sprain midway through the second quarter. Durant underwent an MRI on Sunday and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The Nets revealed in a statement that Durant is "expected to return to full strength after a period of rehabilitation." According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism within the organization that Durant will be able to take the floor again after a four-to-six-week rehab period.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#New Orleans#Ap
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy