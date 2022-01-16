ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias in Visalia receives $15,000 grant for physical literacy program

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sequoias received a $15,000 grant from Dick's Sporting Goods, promoting physical and emotional wellness.

For years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias have run a physical literacy program called Triple Play: Daily Challenges.'

"Some of them do not have the accessibility to play in a league or you know, financially or just because parents are busy," said Leticia Betancourt, director of operations.

The program promotes overall wellness by focusing on the body, the mind and the soul.

"These kids may look like they're just running around playing a game of tag, but there's also the social-emotional component," said Betancourt. "How to de-stress, how to manage and self-control, as far as if they're feeling angry."

Many of the program's activities require equipment, or it could even mean a field trip for the kids.

Now with the $15,000 grant, the Boys and Girls Club has even more options to get the kids active.

"If the staff ever needs anything, as far as supplies, equipment, maybe even taking them on a field trip, so they can go ahead and watch a live game and see.. or having somebody come in and do something with them. It's great," Betancourt said.

Betancourt says she sees the program impact the kids positively, but the most important is the confidence they build every day.

"I can kick a soccer ball better, you know, I can line it up and actually make the goal," she said.

