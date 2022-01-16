Escaped prisoner back in police custody three days after fleeing Brooklyn hospital: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Akeem Williams, the robbery suspect who escaped police custody Wednesday , is now back behind bars, police said Saturday.
Williams, 21, complained of chest pains, and escaped from Brookdale Hospital, where he was being treated. Police said the shirtless prisoner escaped even though he was handcuffed.
He's facing charged of escaping custody and reckless endangerment, police said.
