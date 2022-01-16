Kennesaw St. uses 2nd-half blitz to demolish Stetson

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO