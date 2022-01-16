Kennesaw St. uses 2nd-half blitz to demolish Stetson

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
Ella McKinney has never lost a game wearing a Hope College uniform. That’s wild, especially when you consider the Haslett graduate is midway through her junior year at the Holland school. The Flying Dutch have won 61 consecutive games, the fourth-longest streak in NCAA Division III history. And after...
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Sam Waardenburg set a career high with 21 points and Miami led by 27 points at halftime en route to an 85-57 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory […]
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 14 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls topped Western Kentucky 78-69 on Thursday night. Alijah Martin added 13 points for the Owls. Bryan Greenlee chipped in 12, Vladislav Goldin scored 12 and Everett Winchester had 11. Martin also had six rebounds.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Arians had a career-high 20 points as South Dakota State stretched its win streak to seven games, getting past St. Thomas (Minn.) 92-77 on Thursday night. Baylor Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for South Dakota State (16-4, 7-0 Summit...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nana Akenten came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Southeast Missouri to an 85-63 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night. Phillip Russell had 15 points and seven assists for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Nygal Russell had seven rebounds.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Michigan rolled to an 83-44 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night. Leigha Brown scored 11 points and Cameron Williams added 10 for Michigan (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth game in a row and is off to the best start in school history. The Wolverines previously beat the Badgers 93-81 on Dec. 9.
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 19 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin' Blue Hens beat William & Mary 84-74 on Thursday night. Kevin Anderson added 18 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens. Andrew Carr chipped in 14, Ryan Allen scored 12 and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 12. Anderson also had six assists, while Carr posted five assists.
Comments / 0