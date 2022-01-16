ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Is it time for an end to the five-Test series?

By Melinda Farrell
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood has always known when it’s onto a good thing. A successful movie can spawn sequel after sequel before it’s time for another reboot; different actors, maybe, but essentially the same story. It’s largely about economics and rarely because there’s genuinely another good story to tell, as...

www.sportingnews.com



The Independent

ECB warns no ‘silver bullet’ can fix red-ball cricket as 2022 fixtures released

England and Joe Root were warned there is “no silver bullet” to remedy the various complaints about first-class cricket that have arisen following a dismal Ashes campaign.An uncomfortable spotlight has shone on the LV= Insurance County Championship after a 4-0 thrashing Down Under with Test captain Root and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison calling for a red-ball “reset”.There will be five rounds of Championship matches in June and July, as opposed to just three last year, as the competition returns to its regular two-division structure following a couple of revamped seasons caused by the pandemic.But the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heather Knight calls on England to be ‘really aggressive’ and ‘punch first’ in Women’s Ashes

Heather Knight has urged England to be aggressive and “punch first” against Australia in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.England go into the series as underdogs, with the hosts the dominant force in women’s cricket, ranked number one in the world as well as being T20 World Cup holders.Meg Lanning’s side have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, while Knight’s England managed just a single T20 victory when the sides last met in 2019, although the only Test match was drawn.The multi-format series, which has been brought forward by a week, will start...
WORLD
The Independent

Tahlia McGrath’s match-winning innings ‘one of the best’, Tammy Beaumont admits

England opener Tammy Beaumont believes Tahlia McGrath’s match-winning innings was one of the best she has seen after Australia stormed to a nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes.McGrath scored an unbeaten 91 off just 49 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six, as Australia chased down a target of 170 with three overs to spare in Adelaide to draw first blood in the series.The Adelaide-born all-rounder, selected ahead of Australian talisman Ellyse Perry, also impressed with the ball, claiming three quick wickets towards the back end of England’s innings to help limit the tourists to 169...
SPORTS
The Independent

Scotland strength in depth gives Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations optimism

Gregor Townsend feels the array of on-form talent he has had to select from gives him confidence that Scotland can challenge for the upcoming Six Nations title.The head coach named a 39-man squad on Tuesday, with Fraser Brown, Oli Kebble, Adam Hastings Huw Jones, Sean Maitland and George Horne among a batch of notable omissions.The strength in depth the Scots have at present gives Townsend grounds for optimism that they are equipped to win the tournament for the first time since their Five Nations triumph in 1999.He said: “In terms of where we are, we believe we have a...
RUGBY
Telegraph

Why three Tests not five can revitalise Ashes series with fresh intensity

The last few weeks have witnessed the best of Test cricket: a terrific, oscillating series, brimming with high-octane cricket between two well-matched sides. No, this is not an audacious attempt to rewrite Ashes history. Instead, it is a description of the compelling three-match tussle between South Africa and India, whose ultimate outcome only became clear deep into the final innings of the series.
SPORTS
The Independent

England to face Afghanistan in first round of T20 World Cup

England will begin their T20 World Cup against Afghanistan and Scotland have drawn a first-round match against the West Indies.The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures were announced on Thursday night, with England drawn in their second match against hosts and defending champions Australia on 28 October in Melbourne before backing up against New Zealand on 1 November in Brisbane.Scotland will face an as-yet unknown qualifier in Hobart on 19 October. Ireland are yet to qualify for the World Cup.The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register...
SPORTS
The Independent

Harrison’s charity and Kane enjoys dramatic win – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20.FootballJack Harrison did his bit for charity.I’m raising money for @yorkshirecancer by raffling off my match worn shirt that I scored my first Premier League hat-trick in! Please get involved and help support a great cause https://t.co/xIyxwJoNvC 🤍 pic.twitter.com/l8zKnlNN3w— Jack Harrison (@Harrison_Jack11) January 20, 2022Tottenham celebrated a dramatic night.Wow that was madness. Football eh!?!? This guy 💙 pic.twitter.com/l9NHbcC28o— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 19, 20223 points 🤭😝 #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZmAjwwyNRQ— DAVINSON...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England looking ahead despite defeat to Australia

Vitality Roses captain Serena Guthrie insisted a Quad Series loss shouldn’t mean Commonwealth Games success should be seen as a surprise party — her squad still expects themselves to earn an invitation to defend their 2018 title.England got off to a rocky start in Wednesday’s final at London’s Copper Box Arena but quickly regrouped, pulling ahead of defending champions Australia to take a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t relinquish their advantage through the second.But the Diamonds returned to court reinvigorated after half-time, and while England found themselves with a one-point lead to end a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jofra Archer’s presence welcomed as he links up with England Twenty20 squad

Jofra Archer was back with England for the first time in nearly a year after linking up with the Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against the West Indies.The World Cup-winning fast bowler is still some way off an international return and England are refusing to put a timescale on any playing comeback after a second operation on a longstanding elbow complaint last month.After going under the knife again in a bid to finally resolve an issue that has precluded his involvement from England duty since March last year, Archer returned to his family home to convalesce in his...
WORLD
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell in race to prove fitness for Six Nations opener

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.How do you rate this year's @EnglandRugby squad? 🌹#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/sarffQcodm— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 18, 2022The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that...
WORLD
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

West Coast star Jack Darling banned after failure to receive COVID-19 vaccine

West Coast star Jack Darling won't be able to train or play with the club having failed to comply with the AFL's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the 2022 season. As per the governing body's mandate for Western Australian AFL clubs, all players and staff must have received their first COVID vaccine by Friday January 21, with second dose needing to be administered by February 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Jamieson maintains narrow lead in Abu Dhabi, McIlroy on cut-mark

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Scott Jamieson maintained his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi after carding a two-over-par 74 on Friday, while four-time major winner Rory McIlroy kept himself in contention to make it through to the weekend. Overnight leader Jamieson entered round...
GOLF
The Independent

Windy conditions mean Rory McIlroy is relieved to get off the course

Rory McIlroy neatly summed up the feelings of the windswept field after battling to make the halfway cut in the Abu Dhabi Championship.“I’ve never been so glad to get off a golf course,” McIlroy was overheard saying after he birdied the 18th hole at Yas Links to complete a hard-fought 75 on a day of persistent strong wind and gusts of up to 35mph.McIlroy had been comfortably inside the cut line when he holed from five feet for an eagle on the par-five seventh, but dropped four shots in five holes from the 13th before getting up and down from...
GOLF
The Independent

Brighton boss Graham Potter to miss Leicester clash after positive Covid test

Brighton boss Graham Potter has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss his side’s Premier League game at Leicester Potter’s assistant Billy Reid took Albion’s pre-match press conference on Friday and will take charge of the team at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.The 58-year-old was a manager in his own right for eight years at Hamilton before linking up with Potter at Swedish club Ostersund in 2013, and has worked with him ever since.“Graham had a rough night last night and tested positive this morning so he didn’t take training,” said Reid.“We’re not too sure how it will work...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson claims Abu Dhabi lead with course-record 63

Scott Jamieson reaped the benefits of avoiding an annual winter overhaul to claim a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.The Scot carded nine birdies in a bogey-free 63 to establish a new course record at Yas Links, where Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa surprisingly missed out on a day of low scoring.McIlroy bogeyed his final two holes to shoot 72 and world number two Morikawa made a double bogey on the eighth in his 73, leaving the pre-tournament favourites with a mountain to climb given the forecast for wind gusts up to 35mph on...
GOLF
Sporting News

WATCH: Kyrgios levels accusation at umpire, serves underarm to Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios never fails to entertain and the Australian star was at his controversial best during his third round match against no.2 seed Daniil Medvedev. During a topsy-turvy first set which was eventually won by Medvedev in a tie-break, Kyrgios accused experienced chair umpire Carlos Bernandes of starting the serving clock too quick between points, with players having 25 seconds to serve.
TENNIS

