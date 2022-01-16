ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolinians finding it hard to make last minute preps before severe winter weather hits

By Maureen Wurtz
 5 days ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While there was plenty of salt outside, inside Blackhawk Hardware , the only ‘saltiness’ came from Nacho and Scout.

“They’re the most like employees here,” laughed Andy Wilkerson.

The two were working hard and waiting patiently, as only dogs can.

“See how hard Nacho is working? Working for pets,” said Andy.

Shovels, salt, handwarmers, and any other winter weather supplies were all gone on Saturday. Andy, who co-owns the locally owned hardware store, said they sold out a few days ago.

“We brought in palettes full of ice melt and sleds, everything we could get our hands on, unfortunately in the South, sometimes supplies are limited,” said Andy.

All day long, phones were ringing constantly with people on the line asking for salt or winter weather supplies.

“We’re sold out in everything, unfortunately,” said Andy.

Sherry Matthews spent the afternoon looking for a small container of propane to use as a backup, in case if her power went out.

“Walmart,” listed Sherry. “Went to Target, they were out.”

She settled on little burners, often used for chafing dishes.

“This is the next best thing,” said Sherry. “I can heat something up if the power goes out.”

Sherry said her family and friends couldn’t stop talking about the weather.

“We’re typical Southerners, we all freak out and think it’s going to be like Armageddon,” laughed Sherry.

