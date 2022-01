MACON, Ga. — "I'm able to stand here today and say, 'I am Fire Chief Edwards. I will always place the mission of this division first. I will always be available, and I will always be accessible,'" Fire Chief Shane Edwards said to an excitement-filled room at Macon-Bibb's fire headquarters as he was sworn in as chief Wednesday morning.

