NBA

Balanced Portland State fends off Sacramento State 67-62

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jacob Eyman had 14 points, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley scored 13 apiece and Portland State held...

www.startribune.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
K-StateSports

K-State Builds Big Second Half Lead; Fends Off Late KU Charge

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State constructed a 16-point lead with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Kansas rallied to tie the game with three minutes left before the Wildcats sealed the Dillons Sunflower Showdown win, 69-61, in Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night. With the win, K-State...
MANHATTAN, KS
wfxrtv.com

Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59. NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left. Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLTX.com

S.C. State defeats Morris 102-67

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Five South Carolina State players scored in double-figures as the Bulldogs rolled to an 102-67 win over Morris College Tuesday at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Latavian Lawrence and Raquan Brown posted double-doubles with Lawrence providing 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brown adding 14 points and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Detroit News

Wednesday's state hoops: W. Michigan holds off E. Michigan for 62-57 road win

After an 11-day hiatus, Western Michigan returned to action to pull out a 62-57 victory over Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti on Wednesday. Lauren Ross finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Broncos (9-4, 3-1 MAC), who had four players score in double figures with Megan Wagner adding 12 points and four rebounds playing all 40 minutes.
YPSILANTI, MI
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Suns rally late to beat Mavs 109-101, sweep 5-game road trip

DALLAS — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists with no turnovers, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 on Thursday night. In a matchup of two of the NBA's hottest teams, Phoenix (35-9) finished a sweep of...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hume scores 25 to lead Northern Colorado over Idaho 87-70

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bodie Hume had 25 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 87-70 on Thursday night. Daylen Kountz had 16 points for Northern Colorado (9-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 15 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points and seven rebounds. Mikey Dixon...
COLLEGE SPORTS

